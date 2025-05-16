Currencies / OBT
OBT: Orange County Bancorp Inc
25.95 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OBT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.71 and at a high of 26.16.
Follow Orange County Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.71 26.16
Year Range
20.97 33.06
- Previous Close
- 25.95
- Open
- 25.95
- Bid
- 25.95
- Ask
- 26.25
- Low
- 25.71
- High
- 26.16
- Volume
- 102
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.86%
- Year Change
- -14.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%