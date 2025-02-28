Currencies / NYAX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NYAX: Nayax Ltd
48.18 USD 0.24 (0.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NYAX exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.53 and at a high of 48.50.
Follow Nayax Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYAX News
- Nayax and Onebeat partner to optimize retail inventory management
- Nayax Stock: Steady Progress Toward 2028 Profit Targets (NASDAQ:NYAX)
- William Blair flags unattended retail as key growth driver for fintech payments
- Nayax (NYAX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Nayax earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Green Dot (GDOT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Usio Inc (USIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Nayax: Sticky Bet In A Growing Market (NASDAQ:NYAX)
- Nayax stock hits all-time high of 49.88 USD
- Nayax stock hits all-time high at 46.27 USD
- nayax ltd. schedules annual general meeting for july 16, 2025
- Nayax stock soars to all-time high of $45.73 amid robust growth
- Nayax and Lynkwell partner for EV charging solutions
- Nayax to Present at the William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago on June 4, 2025
- Nayax stock soars to all-time high of $42.91, investors elated
- Nayax Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Q1 Results - Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)
- Keefe Bruyette raises Nayax stock target to $40, holds rating
- Progress Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Microvast, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nayax Expands In Brazil With UPPay Acquisition, Taps Into New Payment Points - Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)
Daily Range
47.53 48.50
Year Range
24.50 52.46
- Previous Close
- 48.42
- Open
- 48.34
- Bid
- 48.18
- Ask
- 48.48
- Low
- 47.53
- High
- 48.50
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- -1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.00%
- Year Change
- 89.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%