Valute / NYAX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NYAX: Nayax Ltd
47.67 USD 0.08 (0.17%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NYAX ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.23 e ad un massimo di 48.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Nayax Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYAX News
- Nayax and Onebeat partner to optimize retail inventory management
- Nayax Stock: Steady Progress Toward 2028 Profit Targets (NASDAQ:NYAX)
- William Blair flags unattended retail as key growth driver for fintech payments
- Nayax (NYAX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Nayax earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Green Dot (GDOT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Usio Inc (USIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Nayax: Sticky Bet In A Growing Market (NASDAQ:NYAX)
- Nayax stock hits all-time high of 49.88 USD
- Nayax stock hits all-time high at 46.27 USD
- nayax ltd. schedules annual general meeting for july 16, 2025
- Nayax stock soars to all-time high of $45.73 amid robust growth
- Nayax and Lynkwell partner for EV charging solutions
- Nayax to Present at the William Blair Growth Conference in Chicago on June 4, 2025
- Nayax stock soars to all-time high of $42.91, investors elated
- Nayax Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Q1 Results - Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)
- Keefe Bruyette raises Nayax stock target to $40, holds rating
- Progress Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Microvast, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nayax Expands In Brazil With UPPay Acquisition, Taps Into New Payment Points - Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
47.23 48.00
Intervallo Annuale
24.50 52.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.59
- Apertura
- 47.45
- Bid
- 47.67
- Ask
- 47.97
- Minimo
- 47.23
- Massimo
- 48.00
- Volume
- 20
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 87.75%
20 settembre, sabato