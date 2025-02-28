QuotazioniSezioni
NYAX
NYAX: Nayax Ltd

47.67 USD 0.08 (0.17%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NYAX ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.23 e ad un massimo di 48.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Nayax Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
47.23 48.00
Intervallo Annuale
24.50 52.46
Chiusura Precedente
47.59
Apertura
47.45
Bid
47.67
Ask
47.97
Minimo
47.23
Massimo
48.00
Volume
20
Variazione giornaliera
0.17%
Variazione Mensile
-2.32%
Variazione Semestrale
30.60%
Variazione Annuale
87.75%
20 settembre, sabato