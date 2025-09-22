Currencies / NXTE
NXTE: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Green Alpha ETF
38.13 USD 0.23 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXTE exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.10 and at a high of 38.13.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Green Alpha ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
38.10 38.13
Year Range
25.89 38.13
- Previous Close
- 37.90
- Open
- 38.10
- Bid
- 38.13
- Ask
- 38.43
- Low
- 38.10
- High
- 38.13
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 10.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.78%
- Year Change
- 14.81%