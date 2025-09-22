QuotesSections
NXTE: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Green Alpha ETF

38.13 USD 0.23 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NXTE exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.10 and at a high of 38.13.

Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Green Alpha ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
38.10 38.13
Year Range
25.89 38.13
Previous Close
37.90
Open
38.10
Bid
38.13
Ask
38.43
Low
38.10
High
38.13
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.61%
Month Change
10.52%
6 Months Change
29.78%
Year Change
14.81%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev