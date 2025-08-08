Currencies / NXST
NXST: Nexstar Media Group Inc - Class A
203.53 USD 1.07 (0.52%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXST exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 201.16 and at a high of 204.20.
Follow Nexstar Media Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NXST News
Daily Range
201.16 204.20
Year Range
141.66 223.36
- Previous Close
- 204.60
- Open
- 204.11
- Bid
- 203.53
- Ask
- 203.83
- Low
- 201.16
- High
- 204.20
- Volume
- 340
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.02%
- Year Change
- 23.64%
