NXST
NXST: Nexstar Media Group Inc - Class A

203.53 USD 1.07 (0.52%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NXST exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 201.16 and at a high of 204.20.

Follow Nexstar Media Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

NXST News

Daily Range
201.16 204.20
Year Range
141.66 223.36
Previous Close
204.60
Open
204.11
Bid
203.53
Ask
203.83
Low
201.16
High
204.20
Volume
340
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
1.14%
6 Months Change
14.02%
Year Change
23.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%