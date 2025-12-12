- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NXDR: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.
NXDR exchange rate has changed by -11.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.4100 and at a high of 2.9200.
Follow Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NXDR stock price today?
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 2.4450 today. It trades within 2.4100 - 2.9200, yesterday's close was 2.7600, and trading volume reached 11411. The live price chart of NXDR shows these updates.
Does Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 2.4450. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.16% and USD. View the chart live to track NXDR movements.
How to buy NXDR stock?
You can buy Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 2.4450. Orders are usually placed near 2.4450 or 2.4480, while 11411 and -14.51% show market activity. Follow NXDR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXDR stock?
Investing in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.5600 - 3.7150 and current price 2.4450. Many compare 40.52% and 32.16% before placing orders at 2.4450 or 2.4480. Explore the NXDR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 3.7150. Within 1.5600 - 3.7150, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.7600 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NXDR) over the year was 1.5600. Comparing it with the current 2.4450 and 1.5600 - 3.7150 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXDR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXDR stock split?
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.7600, and 32.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.7600
- Open
- 2.8600
- Bid
- 2.4450
- Ask
- 2.4480
- Low
- 2.4100
- High
- 2.9200
- Volume
- 11.411 K
- Daily Change
- -11.41%
- Month Change
- 40.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.16%
- Year Change
- 32.16%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev