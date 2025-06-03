Currencies / NUTX
NUTX: Nutex Health Inc
88.08 USD 7.58 (7.92%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUTX exchange rate has changed by -7.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.09 and at a high of 96.00.
Follow Nutex Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
86.09 96.00
Year Range
17.66 183.59
- Previous Close
- 95.66
- Open
- 94.73
- Bid
- 88.08
- Ask
- 88.38
- Low
- 86.09
- High
- 96.00
- Volume
- 330
- Daily Change
- -7.92%
- Month Change
- 7.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.57%
- Year Change
- 317.05%
