Valute / NUTX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NUTX: Nutex Health Inc
96.11 USD 3.15 (3.39%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NUTX ha avuto una variazione del 3.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 93.34 e ad un massimo di 97.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Nutex Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUTX News
- Is Nutex Health Worth The Wait? (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- Nutex Stock: Diagnosed With A Case Of Fair Value (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- Nutex Health appoints Michael L. Reed as lead independent director
- Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nutex Health faces securities class action lawsuit filed in Texas court
- Earnings call transcript: Newtek Health Q2 2025 shows robust growth
- SelectQuote Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Nutex Health, NIO, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO)
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Crude Oil Down 1%; US Retail Sales Rise 0.5% In July - Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Nutex Health delays Q2 filing, announces $25 million stock buyback
- Staying On The Sidelines With Nutex Health: Impressive Growth, Serious Doubts Remain (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- Short Seller Raises Questions Over Micro-Hospital Operator Nutex Health's Arbitration Windfall - Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- Blue Orca Capital takes short position in Nutex Health
- Nutex Health Stock: At An Inflection Point (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- Nutex Health chief operating officer Joshua DeTillio to resign in August
- Nutex Health stock price target maintained at $300 by Benchmark
- Chip Gear Maker KLA In The Spotlight, Hits Record High: Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- Undercovered Dozen: Roku, Merck, Chevron And More
- NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS FILED A SUPPLEMENT TO ITS PROXY STATEMENT
- NUTEX HEALTH INC. ADDED TO RUSSELL 3000 ® INDEX AND RUSSELL MICROCAP ® INDEX
- Nutex Health Leverages Arbitration To Unlock Hidden Value (NASDAQ:NUTX)
- Construction Partners Builds New Highs, Joins Stock Spotlight List: Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR ITS 2025 ANNUAL MEETING
Intervallo Giornaliero
93.34 97.99
Intervallo Annuale
17.66 183.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.96
- Apertura
- 93.40
- Bid
- 96.11
- Ask
- 96.41
- Minimo
- 93.34
- Massimo
- 97.99
- Volume
- 533
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 355.07%
20 settembre, sabato