NUAG: Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

21.50 USD 0.04 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NUAG exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.49 and at a high of 21.51.

Follow Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NUAG stock price today?

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.50 today. It trades within 21.49 - 21.51, yesterday's close was 21.46, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of NUAG shows these updates.

Does Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.53% and USD. View the chart live to track NUAG movements.

How to buy NUAG stock?

You can buy Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.50. Orders are usually placed near 21.50 or 21.80, while 8 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow NUAG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUAG stock?

Investing in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.33 - 21.51 and current price 21.50. Many compare 1.22% and 3.32% before placing orders at 21.50 or 21.80. Explore the NUAG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 21.51. Within 20.33 - 21.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) over the year was 20.33. Comparing it with the current 21.50 and 20.33 - 21.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUAG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NUAG stock split?

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.46, and 2.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.49 21.51
Year Range
20.33 21.51
Previous Close
21.46
Open
21.51
Bid
21.50
Ask
21.80
Low
21.49
High
21.51
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
1.22%
6 Months Change
3.32%
Year Change
2.53%
