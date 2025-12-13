- Overview
NTSK: Netskope Inc
NTSK exchange rate has changed by -11.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.50 and at a high of 22.24.
Follow Netskope Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Netskope Inc stock is priced at 20.72 today. It trades within 20.50 - 22.24, yesterday's close was 23.50, and trading volume reached 15274. The live price chart of NTSK shows these updates.
Netskope Inc is currently valued at 20.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.91% and USD. View the chart live to track NTSK movements.
You can buy Netskope Inc shares at the current price of 20.72. Orders are usually placed near 20.72 or 21.02, while 15274 and -2.72% show market activity. Follow NTSK updates on the live chart today.
Investing in Netskope Inc involves considering the yearly range 17.32 - 27.99 and current price 20.72. Many compare 15.11% and -9.91% before placing orders at 20.72 or 21.02. Explore the NTSK price chart live with daily changes.
The highest price of Netskope Inc in the past year was 27.99. Within 17.32 - 27.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Netskope Inc performance using the live chart.
The lowest price of Netskope Inc (NTSK) over the year was 17.32. Comparing it with the current 20.72 and 17.32 - 27.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NTSK moves on the chart live for more details.
Netskope Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.50, and -9.91% after corporate actions.
- 23.50
- 21.30
- 20.72
- 21.02
- 20.50
- 22.24
- 15.274 K
- -11.83%
- 15.11%
- -9.91%
- -9.91%