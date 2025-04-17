QuotesSections
NQP
NQP: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

11.46 USD 0.12 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NQP exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.32 and at a high of 11.49.

Follow Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
11.32 11.49
Year Range
10.65 12.73
Previous Close
11.34
Open
11.37
Bid
11.46
Ask
11.76
Low
11.32
High
11.49
Volume
208
Daily Change
1.06%
Month Change
4.75%
6 Months Change
1.60%
Year Change
-9.69%
21 September, Sunday