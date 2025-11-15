- Overview
NP: Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc.
NP exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.1150 and at a high of 25.1000.
Follow Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NP stock price today?
Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 24.7070 today. It trades within 24.1150 - 25.1000, yesterday's close was 24.9000, and trading volume reached 248. The live price chart of NP shows these updates.
Does Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends?
Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 24.7070. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.81% and USD. View the chart live to track NP movements.
How to buy NP stock?
You can buy Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 24.7070. Orders are usually placed near 24.7070 or 24.7100, while 248 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow NP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NP stock?
Investing in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 22.3000 - 33.2300 and current price 24.7070. Many compare -4.12% and 9.81% before placing orders at 24.7070 or 24.7100. Explore the NP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. in the past year was 33.2300. Within 22.3000 - 33.2300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.9000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NP) over the year was 22.3000. Comparing it with the current 24.7070 and 22.3000 - 33.2300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NP stock split?
Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.9000, and 9.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.9000
- Open
- 24.7600
- Bid
- 24.7070
- Ask
- 24.7100
- Low
- 24.1150
- High
- 25.1000
- Volume
- 248
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -4.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.81%
- Year Change
- 9.81%