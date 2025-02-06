Currencies / NOTV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOTV: Inotiv Inc
1.35 USD 0.02 (1.46%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOTV exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.26 and at a high of 1.38.
Follow Inotiv Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOTV News
- Inotiv at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Future Goals
- Inotiv earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Inotiv at Jefferies Global Healthcare: Strategic Growth and Stability
- sec concludes investigation into inotiv, no enforcement action planned
- Jefferies raises Inotiv stock price target on revenue growth outlook
- Inotiv, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Nvidia-Backed Recursion, Ginkgo Bioworks Rally Following FDA's Decision To End Animal Testing - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Charles River (NYSE:CRL)
- Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.26 1.38
Year Range
1.15 6.47
- Previous Close
- 1.37
- Open
- 1.35
- Bid
- 1.35
- Ask
- 1.65
- Low
- 1.26
- High
- 1.38
- Volume
- 1.276 K
- Daily Change
- -1.46%
- Month Change
- -20.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.81%
- Year Change
- -20.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev