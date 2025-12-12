- Overview
NMAX: Newsmax Inc.
NMAX exchange rate has changed by -1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.6100 and at a high of 10.2799.
Follow Newsmax Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NMAX stock price today?
Newsmax Inc. stock is priced at 9.8900 today. It trades within 9.6100 - 10.2799, yesterday's close was 10.0200, and trading volume reached 910. The live price chart of NMAX shows these updates.
Does Newsmax Inc. stock pay dividends?
Newsmax Inc. is currently valued at 9.8900. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.89% and USD. View the chart live to track NMAX movements.
How to buy NMAX stock?
You can buy Newsmax Inc. shares at the current price of 9.8900. Orders are usually placed near 9.8900 or 9.8930, while 910 and -2.03% show market activity. Follow NMAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NMAX stock?
Investing in Newsmax Inc. involves considering the yearly range 7.3100 - 10.9595 and current price 9.8900. Many compare 17.46% and -8.89% before placing orders at 9.8900 or 9.8930. Explore the NMAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Newsmax Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Newsmax Inc. in the past year was 10.9595. Within 7.3100 - 10.9595, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0200 helps spot resistance levels. Track Newsmax Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Newsmax Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) over the year was 7.3100. Comparing it with the current 9.8900 and 7.3100 - 10.9595 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NMAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NMAX stock split?
Newsmax Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0200, and -8.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0200
- Open
- 10.0950
- Bid
- 9.8900
- Ask
- 9.8930
- Low
- 9.6100
- High
- 10.2799
- Volume
- 910
- Daily Change
- -1.30%
- Month Change
- 17.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.89%
- Year Change
- -8.89%
