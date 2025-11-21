- Overview
NKLR: Terra Innovatum Global N.V.
NKLR exchange rate has changed by 10.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.21 and at a high of 4.78.
Follow Terra Innovatum Global N.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NKLR stock price today?
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. stock is priced at 4.70 today. It trades within 4.21 - 4.78, yesterday's close was 4.26, and trading volume reached 614. The live price chart of NKLR shows these updates.
Does Terra Innovatum Global N.V. stock pay dividends?
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is currently valued at 4.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NKLR movements.
How to buy NKLR stock?
You can buy Terra Innovatum Global N.V. shares at the current price of 4.70. Orders are usually placed near 4.70 or 5.00, while 614 and 11.37% show market activity. Follow NKLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NKLR stock?
Investing in Terra Innovatum Global N.V. involves considering the yearly range 3.73 - 21.90 and current price 4.70. Many compare -42.82% and -70.06% before placing orders at 4.70 or 5.00. Explore the NKLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Terra Innovatum Global N.V. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Terra Innovatum Global N.V. in the past year was 21.90. Within 3.73 - 21.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Terra Innovatum Global N.V. performance using the live chart.
What are Terra Innovatum Global N.V. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR) over the year was 3.73. Comparing it with the current 4.70 and 3.73 - 21.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NKLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NKLR stock split?
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.26, and -70.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.26
- Open
- 4.22
- Bid
- 4.70
- Ask
- 5.00
- Low
- 4.21
- High
- 4.78
- Volume
- 614
- Daily Change
- 10.33%
- Month Change
- -42.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -70.06%
- Year Change
- -70.06%
