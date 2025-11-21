QuotesSections
NKLR: Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

4.70 USD 0.44 (10.33%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NKLR exchange rate has changed by 10.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.21 and at a high of 4.78.

Follow Terra Innovatum Global N.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
4.21 4.78
Year Range
3.73 21.90
Previous Close
4.26
Open
4.22
Bid
4.70
Ask
5.00
Low
4.21
High
4.78
Volume
614
Daily Change
10.33%
Month Change
-42.82%
6 Months Change
-70.06%
Year Change
-70.06%
