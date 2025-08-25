Currencies / NG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NG: Novagold Resources Inc
7.22 USD 0.07 (0.96%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NG exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.10 and at a high of 7.31.
Follow Novagold Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NG News
- Exclusive-Japan’s JERA in advanced talks to buy $1.7 billion of US shale gas assets, sources say
- What Makes Novagold (NG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Decline rates in oil and gas fields accelerate, requiring more investment - IEA
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- Melius upgrades GE Vernova, sees more upside from power demand
- UBS reiterates buy rating on Kinder Morgan stock with $38 price target
- UBS lowers natural gas prices forecasts
- London stocks set for weekly gains; investors assess key economic data
- Consumer sentiment, WASDE report among key economic events due Friday
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG:CA) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (TSX:NG:CA)
- Novagold Resources stock hits 52-week high at 6.96 USD
- ExxonMobil anticipates EU to sign long-term US gas deals - report
- Is renewables’ role in power-hungry data centers overstated?
- London stocks rise on a boost from consumer staples and utilities
- BofA model favors gasoline and gold, underweights Brent in latest commodity outlook
- Enbridge to go ahead with Algonquin gas transmission pipeline expansion project
- Novagold stock hits 52-week high at 6.95 USD
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.05%
- Novagold Resources amends code of ethics to clarify competition and securities policies
- RWE CEO sees no need for writedowns on major US offshore project
- Mach Natural Resources stock initiated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.58%
- William Blair backs oil producers, cautious on gas near term
- Novagold Resources stock hits 52-week high at 6.17 USD
Daily Range
7.10 7.31
Year Range
2.26 7.32
- Previous Close
- 7.29
- Open
- 7.24
- Bid
- 7.22
- Ask
- 7.52
- Low
- 7.10
- High
- 7.31
- Volume
- 2.057 K
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 3.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 143.10%
- Year Change
- 72.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%