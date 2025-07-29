Currencies / NEO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NEO: NeoGenomics Inc
7.99 USD 0.09 (1.11%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEO exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.85 and at a high of 8.15.
Follow NeoGenomics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEO News
- NeoGenomics soars 65% after InvestingPro’s July Fair Value alert
- Neogenomics stock price target raised to $11 from $6.50 at Stephens
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Alibaba, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Why Is NeoGenomics Stock Soaring Friday - Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)
- Neogenomics stock price target raised to $14 from $8 at Needham after patent win
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Affirm Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ambarella, IREN, Petco Health and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- NeoGenomics stock soars after court invalidates Natera’s patent claims
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tempus' Key Acquisitions Strengthen Its AI Healthcare Leadership
- Stifel raises Neo Performance Materials stock price target to C$22 on EBITDA beat
- BKV Corporation Q2 2025 slides: closed-loop strategy drives growth, Bedrock acquisition pending
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 2025 slides: MRD business achieves profitability milestone
- Watch Out! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Down 29.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why NeoGenomics (NEO) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- NeoGenomics launches blood-based cancer profiling test for solid tumors
- Neogenomics stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on execution concerns
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neogenomics stock price target lowered to $8 at Needham on weak guidance
- UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- William Blair downgrades Neogenomics stock rating to Market Perform
- Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- NeoGenomics shares plunge on slashed revenue guidance
Daily Range
7.85 8.15
Year Range
4.72 19.12
- Previous Close
- 8.08
- Open
- 8.07
- Bid
- 7.99
- Ask
- 8.29
- Low
- 7.85
- High
- 8.15
- Volume
- 3.487 K
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- -8.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.64%
- Year Change
- -45.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%