NCEL: Newcelx Ltd.
NCEL exchange rate has changed by 1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.260 and at a high of 3.510.
Follow Newcelx Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NCEL stock price today?
Newcelx Ltd. stock is priced at 3.490 today. It trades within 3.260 - 3.510, yesterday's close was 3.430, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of NCEL shows these updates.
Does Newcelx Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Newcelx Ltd. is currently valued at 3.490. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.30% and USD. View the chart live to track NCEL movements.
How to buy NCEL stock?
You can buy Newcelx Ltd. shares at the current price of 3.490. Orders are usually placed near 3.490 or 3.520, while 74 and 2.95% show market activity. Follow NCEL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NCEL stock?
Investing in Newcelx Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 3.260 - 7.640 and current price 3.490. Many compare -39.09% and -31.30% before placing orders at 3.490 or 3.520. Explore the NCEL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Newcelx Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Newcelx Ltd. in the past year was 7.640. Within 3.260 - 7.640, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.430 helps spot resistance levels. Track Newcelx Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Newcelx Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Newcelx Ltd. (NCEL) over the year was 3.260. Comparing it with the current 3.490 and 3.260 - 7.640 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NCEL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NCEL stock split?
Newcelx Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.430, and -31.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.430
- Open
- 3.390
- Bid
- 3.490
- Ask
- 3.520
- Low
- 3.260
- High
- 3.510
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 1.75%
- Month Change
- -39.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -31.30%
- Year Change
- -31.30%