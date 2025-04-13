Currencies / NBBK
NBBK: NB Bancorp Inc
18.38 USD 0.22 (1.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBBK exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.28 and at a high of 18.65.
Follow NB Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NBBK News
Daily Range
18.28 18.65
Year Range
15.09 21.04
- Previous Close
- 18.60
- Open
- 18.60
- Bid
- 18.38
- Ask
- 18.68
- Low
- 18.28
- High
- 18.65
- Volume
- 244
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.91%
- Year Change
- -0.54%
