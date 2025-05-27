Currencies / MRUS
MRUS: Merus N.V
67.45 USD 0.64 (0.94%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRUS exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.45 and at a high of 67.99.
Follow Merus N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRUS News
Daily Range
67.45 67.99
Year Range
33.19 70.64
- Previous Close
- 68.09
- Open
- 67.68
- Bid
- 67.45
- Ask
- 67.75
- Low
- 67.45
- High
- 67.99
- Volume
- 264
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.18%
- Year Change
- 34.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%