MRGR: ProShares Merger ETF
MRGR exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.43 and at a high of 43.43.
Follow ProShares Merger ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MRGR stock price today?
ProShares Merger ETF stock is priced at 43.43 today. It trades within 43.43 - 43.43, yesterday's close was 43.47, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MRGR shows these updates.
Does ProShares Merger ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Merger ETF is currently valued at 43.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.84% and USD. View the chart live to track MRGR movements.
How to buy MRGR stock?
You can buy ProShares Merger ETF shares at the current price of 43.43. Orders are usually placed near 43.43 or 43.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MRGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MRGR stock?
Investing in ProShares Merger ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.90 - 43.47 and current price 43.43. Many compare 0.58% and 4.17% before placing orders at 43.43 or 43.73. Explore the MRGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Merger ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Merger ETF in the past year was 43.47. Within 40.90 - 43.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Merger ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Merger ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) over the year was 40.90. Comparing it with the current 43.43 and 40.90 - 43.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MRGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MRGR stock split?
ProShares Merger ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.47, and 2.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.47
- Open
- 43.43
- Bid
- 43.43
- Ask
- 43.73
- Low
- 43.43
- High
- 43.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.17%
- Year Change
- 2.84%
