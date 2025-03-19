Currencies / MOV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MOV: Movado Group Inc
19.63 USD 0.35 (1.75%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOV exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.48 and at a high of 20.00.
Follow Movado Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MOV News
- The Swift Effect" Strikes Again: Here's How the Singer's Engagement Announcement Impacted Jewelry Stocks This Week
- Movado Group: Time To Be Cautious (Downgrade) (NYSE:MOV)
- Movado Group Q2 Profit More Than Doubles
- Earnings call transcript: Movado Group misses EPS forecast, stock dips after Q2 2025 results
- Movado (MOV) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Movado earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Fossil Stock: Turnaround Play With Substantial Upside - Strong Buy (NASDAQ:FOSL)
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- Movado Group: The Bottom May Soon Be In (NYSE:MOV)
- Movado Group Looks Undervalued, But The Market May Be Right To Hesitate (NYSE:MOV)
- Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- HP Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins SentinelOne, Best Buy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- Movado earnings missed by $0.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Movado Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Marvell, Dell, Ulta, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Movado Group, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 'Focused On What We Can Control:' Movado CEO Ditches Outlook Citing Tariff Uncertainty - Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)
- Booz Allen Hamilton, Movado Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX)
- Movado Group: It's Not Time To Be Optimistic Right Now (NYSE:MOV)
Daily Range
19.48 20.00
Year Range
12.85 22.14
- Previous Close
- 19.98
- Open
- 19.93
- Bid
- 19.63
- Ask
- 19.93
- Low
- 19.48
- High
- 20.00
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- -1.75%
- Month Change
- 9.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.29%
- Year Change
- 4.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%