MOV: Movado Group Inc
19.48 USD 0.53 (2.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MOV ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.48 e ad un massimo di 20.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Movado Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.48 20.04
Intervallo Annuale
12.85 22.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.01
- Apertura
- 20.04
- Bid
- 19.48
- Ask
- 19.78
- Minimo
- 19.48
- Massimo
- 20.04
- Volume
- 258
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.62%
