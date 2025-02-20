Currencies / MOAT
MOAT: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
97.80 USD 0.29 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOAT exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.45 and at a high of 98.12.
Follow VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MOAT News
Daily Range
97.45 98.12
Year Range
75.46 99.48
- Previous Close
- 97.51
- Open
- 97.74
- Bid
- 97.80
- Ask
- 98.10
- Low
- 97.45
- High
- 98.12
- Volume
- 1.244 K
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.39%
- Year Change
- 0.95%
