QuotesSections
Currencies / MNPR
Back to US Stock Market

MNPR: Monopar Therapeutics Inc

57.00 USD 2.51 (4.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MNPR exchange rate has changed by 4.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.80 and at a high of 58.94.

Follow Monopar Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MNPR News

Daily Range
54.80 58.94
Year Range
4.50 58.94
Previous Close
54.49
Open
55.70
Bid
57.00
Ask
57.30
Low
54.80
High
58.94
Volume
192
Daily Change
4.61%
Month Change
73.94%
6 Months Change
62.76%
Year Change
766.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%