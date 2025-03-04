Currencies / MNPR
MNPR: Monopar Therapeutics Inc
57.00 USD 2.51 (4.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MNPR exchange rate has changed by 4.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.80 and at a high of 58.94.
Follow Monopar Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNPR News
- Why Monopar Therapeutics, A Top 1% Biotech Stock, Just Surged Into A Breakout
- Monopar stock gets Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright on positive Wilson disease data
- BTIG initiates Monopar Therapeutics stock with Buy rating on Wilson’s Disease therapy
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Monopar stock, maintains $74 target
- Monopar Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Monopar therapeutics director Tsuchimoto sells $356k in stock
- Monopar therapeutics director Starr sells $672k in stock
- Monopar therapeutics CEO Chandler Robinson sells $672k in stock
- This Hilton Worldwide Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH)
- Chardan initiates Monopar stock with buy rating on Wilson disease drug
- Monopar and EDNOC Announce Expanded Access Program for MNPR-101-Zr and MNPR-101-Lu in Advanced Cancers
- Monopar joins Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes, growth acknowledged
- Monopar Therapeutics: Strong Data, But There Are Risks (NASDAQ:MNPR)
Daily Range
54.80 58.94
Year Range
4.50 58.94
- Previous Close
- 54.49
- Open
- 55.70
- Bid
- 57.00
- Ask
- 57.30
- Low
- 54.80
- High
- 58.94
- Volume
- 192
- Daily Change
- 4.61%
- Month Change
- 73.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.76%
- Year Change
- 766.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%