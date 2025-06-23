Currencies / MMYT
MMYT: MakeMyTrip Limited
100.53 USD 1.25 (1.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMYT exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.29 and at a high of 100.93.
Follow MakeMyTrip Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
99.29 100.93
Year Range
81.84 122.93
- Previous Close
- 99.28
- Open
- 100.00
- Bid
- 100.53
- Ask
- 100.83
- Low
- 99.29
- High
- 100.93
- Volume
- 1.177 K
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.84%
- Year Change
- 7.06%
