QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MMYT
Tornare a Azioni

MMYT: MakeMyTrip Limited

101.84 USD 2.56 (2.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MMYT ha avuto una variazione del 2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 99.29 e ad un massimo di 102.50.

Segui le dinamiche di MakeMyTrip Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MMYT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
99.29 102.50
Intervallo Annuale
81.84 122.93
Chiusura Precedente
99.28
Apertura
100.00
Bid
101.84
Ask
102.14
Minimo
99.29
Massimo
102.50
Volume
2.484 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.58%
Variazione Mensile
4.37%
Variazione Semestrale
4.18%
Variazione Annuale
8.46%
21 settembre, domenica