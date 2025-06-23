Valute / MMYT
MMYT: MakeMyTrip Limited
101.84 USD 2.56 (2.58%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MMYT ha avuto una variazione del 2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 99.29 e ad un massimo di 102.50.
Segui le dinamiche di MakeMyTrip Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
99.29 102.50
Intervallo Annuale
81.84 122.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 99.28
- Apertura
- 100.00
- Bid
- 101.84
- Ask
- 102.14
- Minimo
- 99.29
- Massimo
- 102.50
- Volume
- 2.484 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.46%
