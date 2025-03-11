QuotesSections
MMLP
MMLP: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. - Common Units Representing Limi

3.0600 USD 0.0400 (1.29%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MMLP exchange rate has changed by -1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.0600 and at a high of 3.1700.

Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. - Common Units Representing Limi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
3.0600 3.1700
Year Range
2.5600 4.0200
Previous Close
3.1000
Open
3.0988
Bid
3.0600
Ask
3.0630
Low
3.0600
High
3.1700
Volume
10
Daily Change
-1.29%
Month Change
-8.66%
6 Months Change
-14.76%
Year Change
-16.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%