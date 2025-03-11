Currencies / MMLP
MMLP: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. - Common Units Representing Limi
3.0600 USD 0.0400 (1.29%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMLP exchange rate has changed by -1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.0600 and at a high of 3.1700.
Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. - Common Units Representing Limi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
3.0600 3.1700
Year Range
2.5600 4.0200
- Previous Close
- 3.1000
- Open
- 3.0988
- Bid
- 3.0600
- Ask
- 3.0630
- Low
- 3.0600
- High
- 3.1700
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -1.29%
- Month Change
- -8.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.76%
- Year Change
- -16.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%