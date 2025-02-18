QuotesSections
MGRD
MGRD: Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subordinated Notes

16.7400 USD 0.0900 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGRD exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.6288 and at a high of 16.7400.

Follow Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subordinated Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
16.6288 16.7400
Year Range
14.6100 18.3700
Previous Close
16.6500
Open
16.6288
Bid
16.7400
Ask
16.7430
Low
16.6288
High
16.7400
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.54%
Month Change
3.65%
6 Months Change
6.83%
Year Change
-5.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%