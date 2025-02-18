Currencies / MGRD
MGRD: Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subordinated Notes
16.7400 USD 0.0900 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGRD exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.6288 and at a high of 16.7400.
Follow Affiliated Managers Group Inc 4.200% Junior Subordinated Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGRD News
Daily Range
16.6288 16.7400
Year Range
14.6100 18.3700
- Previous Close
- 16.6500
- Open
- 16.6288
- Bid
- 16.7400
- Ask
- 16.7430
- Low
- 16.6288
- High
- 16.7400
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 3.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.83%
- Year Change
- -5.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%