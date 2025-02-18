QuotesSections
MGR: Affiliated Managers Group Inc 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes

22.9700 USD 0.1700 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGR exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.6700 and at a high of 22.9700.

Follow Affiliated Managers Group Inc 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.6700 22.9700
Year Range
19.9195 25.1500
Previous Close
22.8000
Open
22.8056
Bid
22.9700
Ask
22.9730
Low
22.6700
High
22.9700
Volume
81
Daily Change
0.75%
Month Change
7.09%
6 Months Change
7.19%
Year Change
-7.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%