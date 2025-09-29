- Overview
MET-PF: MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in
MET-PF exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.86 and at a high of 21.03.
Follow MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MET-PF stock price today?
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in stock is priced at 20.94 today. It trades within -0.48%, yesterday's close was 21.04, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of MET-PF shows these updates.
Does MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in stock pay dividends?
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in is currently valued at 20.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.08% and USD. View the chart live to track MET-PF movements.
How to buy MET-PF stock?
You can buy MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in shares at the current price of 20.94. Orders are usually placed near 20.94 or 21.24, while 57 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow MET-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MET-PF stock?
Investing in MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in involves considering the yearly range 19.11 - 21.44 and current price 20.94. Many compare 3.41% and 6.08% before placing orders at 20.94 or 21.24. Explore the MET-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are METLIFE INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of METLIFE INC in the past year was 21.44. Within 19.11 - 21.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in performance using the live chart.
What are METLIFE INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of METLIFE INC (MET-PF) over the year was 19.11. Comparing it with the current 20.94 and 19.11 - 21.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MET-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MET-PF stock split?
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.04, and 6.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.04
- Open
- 20.95
- Bid
- 20.94
- Ask
- 21.24
- Low
- 20.86
- High
- 21.03
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 3.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.08%
- Year Change
- 6.08%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
