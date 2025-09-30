- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MET-PF: MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in
MET-PF 환율이 오늘 -0.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.86이고 고가는 21.03이었습니다.
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is MET-PF stock price today?
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in stock is priced at 20.95 today. It trades within -0.43%, yesterday's close was 21.04, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of MET-PF shows these updates.
Does MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in stock pay dividends?
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in is currently valued at 20.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.13% and USD. View the chart live to track MET-PF movements.
How to buy MET-PF stock?
You can buy MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in shares at the current price of 20.95. Orders are usually placed near 20.95 or 21.25, while 75 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MET-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MET-PF stock?
Investing in MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in involves considering the yearly range 19.11 - 21.44 and current price 20.95. Many compare 3.46% and 6.13% before placing orders at 20.95 or 21.25. Explore the MET-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are METLIFE INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of METLIFE INC in the past year was 21.44. Within 19.11 - 21.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in performance using the live chart.
What are METLIFE INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of METLIFE INC (MET-PF) over the year was 19.11. Comparing it with the current 20.95 and 19.11 - 21.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MET-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MET-PF stock split?
MetLife Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th in has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.04, and 6.13% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.04
- 시가
- 20.95
- Bid
- 20.95
- Ask
- 21.25
- 저가
- 20.86
- 고가
- 21.03
- 볼륨
- 75
- 일일 변동
- -0.43%
- 월 변동
- 3.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.13%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4