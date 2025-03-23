- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MEGI: MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MEGI exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.80 and at a high of 14.96.
Follow MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEGI News
- MEGI: Outlook Depends On Outlook Of Interest Rates (NYSE:MEGI)
- Nyli CBRE portfolio manager Anagnos buys $3290 in shares
- GUT: A Worthwhile Sell Candidate
- ASGI: Global Infrastructure Exposure And High Distribution Rate (NYSE:ASGI)
- MEGI: Discounted Infrastructure Exposure With Activist Potential (NYSE:MEGI)
- Nyli CBRE global infrastructure fund manager buys shares worth $7,329
- Trutanic sells $10,164 in NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund shares
- CEF Insights: AI, Energy And Impacts On Infrastructure Investing (NYSE:MEGI)
- MEGI: Global Infrastructure Exposure With A Double-Digit Yield (NYSE:MEGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEGI stock price today?
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock is priced at 14.89 today. It trades within 14.80 - 14.96, yesterday's close was 14.82, and trading volume reached 256. The live price chart of MEGI shows these updates.
Does MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock pay dividends?
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund is currently valued at 14.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.89% and USD. View the chart live to track MEGI movements.
How to buy MEGI stock?
You can buy MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund shares at the current price of 14.89. Orders are usually placed near 14.89 or 15.19, while 256 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow MEGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEGI stock?
Investing in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.40 - 15.05 and current price 14.89. Many compare 1.43% and 11.62% before placing orders at 14.89 or 15.19. Explore the MEGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the past year was 15.05. Within 11.40 - 15.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund performance using the live chart.
What are NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) over the year was 11.40. Comparing it with the current 14.89 and 11.40 - 15.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEGI stock split?
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.82, and 6.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.82
- Open
- 14.80
- Bid
- 14.89
- Ask
- 15.19
- Low
- 14.80
- High
- 14.96
- Volume
- 256
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.62%
- Year Change
- 6.89%