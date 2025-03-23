报价部分
MEGI: MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

14.89 USD 0.07 (0.47%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日MEGI汇率已更改0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点14.80和高点14.96进行交易。

关注MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

MEGI新闻

常见问题解答

MEGI股票今天的价格是多少？

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund股票今天的定价为14.89。它在14.80 - 14.96范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.82，交易量达到256。MEGI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund股票是否支付股息？

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund目前的价值为14.89。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.89%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪MEGI走势。

如何购买MEGI股票？

您可以以14.89的当前价格购买MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund股票。订单通常设置在14.89或15.19附近，而256和0.61%显示市场活动。立即关注MEGI的实时图表更新。

如何投资MEGI股票？

投资MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund需要考虑年度范围11.40 - 15.05和当前价格14.89。许多人在以14.89或15.19下订单之前，会比较1.43%和。实时查看MEGI价格图表，了解每日变化。

NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund的最高价格是15.05。在11.40 - 15.05内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund的绩效。

NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund（MEGI）的最低价格为11.40。将其与当前的14.89和11.40 - 15.05进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看MEGI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

MEGI股票是什么时候拆分的？

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.82和6.89%中可见。

日范围
14.80 14.96
年范围
11.40 15.05
前一天收盘价
14.82
开盘价
14.80
卖价
14.89
买价
15.19
最低价
14.80
最高价
14.96
交易量
256
日变化
0.47%
月变化
1.43%
6个月变化
11.62%
年变化
6.89%
