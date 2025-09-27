QuotesSections
MDYV: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I

82.81 USD 0.42 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDYV exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.73 and at a high of 83.22.

Follow SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MDYV stock price today?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I stock is priced at 82.81 today. It trades within 82.73 - 83.22, yesterday's close was 83.23, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of MDYV shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I is currently valued at 82.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.67% and USD. View the chart live to track MDYV movements.

How to buy MDYV stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I shares at the current price of 82.81. Orders are usually placed near 82.81 or 83.11, while 47 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow MDYV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDYV stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I involves considering the yearly range 65.88 - 87.80 and current price 82.81. Many compare -0.79% and 12.01% before placing orders at 82.81 or 83.11. Explore the MDYV price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the past year was 87.80. Within 65.88 - 87.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) over the year was 65.88. Comparing it with the current 82.81 and 65.88 - 87.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDYV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDYV stock split?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.23, and 3.67% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
82.73 83.22
Year Range
65.88 87.80
Previous Close
83.23
Open
83.20
Bid
82.81
Ask
83.11
Low
82.73
High
83.22
Volume
47
Daily Change
-0.50%
Month Change
-0.79%
6 Months Change
12.01%
Year Change
3.67%
