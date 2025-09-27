- Overview
MDYV: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I
MDYV exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.73 and at a high of 83.22.
Follow SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MDYV stock price today?
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I stock is priced at 82.81 today. It trades within 82.73 - 83.22, yesterday's close was 83.23, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of MDYV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I is currently valued at 82.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.67% and USD. View the chart live to track MDYV movements.
How to buy MDYV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I shares at the current price of 82.81. Orders are usually placed near 82.81 or 83.11, while 47 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow MDYV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDYV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I involves considering the yearly range 65.88 - 87.80 and current price 82.81. Many compare -0.79% and 12.01% before placing orders at 82.81 or 83.11. Explore the MDYV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the past year was 87.80. Within 65.88 - 87.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) over the year was 65.88. Comparing it with the current 82.81 and 65.88 - 87.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDYV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDYV stock split?
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.23, and 3.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.23
- Open
- 83.20
- Bid
- 82.81
- Ask
- 83.11
- Low
- 82.73
- High
- 83.22
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- -0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.01%
- Year Change
- 3.67%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M