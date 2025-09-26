QuotesSections
MDY: SPDR MidCap Trust Series I

590.00 USD 12.28 (2.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDY exchange rate has changed by 2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 584.12 and at a high of 590.15.

Follow SPDR MidCap Trust Series I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MDY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MDY stock price today?

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I stock is priced at 590.00 today. It trades within 584.12 - 590.15, yesterday's close was 577.72, and trading volume reached 1170. The live price chart of MDY shows these updates.

Does SPDR MidCap Trust Series I stock pay dividends?

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I is currently valued at 590.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.80% and USD. View the chart live to track MDY movements.

How to buy MDY stock?

You can buy SPDR MidCap Trust Series I shares at the current price of 590.00. Orders are usually placed near 590.00 or 590.30, while 1170 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow MDY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDY stock?

Investing in SPDR MidCap Trust Series I involves considering the yearly range 458.89 - 624.11 and current price 590.00. Many compare -0.70% and 12.72% before placing orders at 590.00 or 590.30. Explore the MDY price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST in the past year was 624.11. Within 458.89 - 624.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 577.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MidCap Trust Series I performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST (MDY) over the year was 458.89. Comparing it with the current 590.00 and 458.89 - 624.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDY stock split?

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 577.72, and 3.80% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
584.12 590.15
Year Range
458.89 624.11
Previous Close
577.72
Open
585.08
Bid
590.00
Ask
590.30
Low
584.12
High
590.15
Volume
1.170 K
Daily Change
2.13%
Month Change
-0.70%
6 Months Change
12.72%
Year Change
3.80%
