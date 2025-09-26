- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MDY: SPDR MidCap Trust Series I
MDY exchange rate has changed by 2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 584.12 and at a high of 590.15.
Follow SPDR MidCap Trust Series I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDY News
- S&P 500 Earnings: Crude Oil, First Brands, And Financials Set The Tone This Week
- Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Government Shutdown: What Investors May See In The Market
- U.S. Equities: A Constructive Setup For 2026
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Largest Loss In 6 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Geopolitical Peace And Turmoil, Third Week Of Shutdown
- Charting Market Views On Interest Rates With Richard Clarida
- SPX Options Jump To Record 74% Market Share
- A Tale Of Two Markets: SPX Options’ Expanding Lead Vs. E-Minis
- Stocks Don't Mind Gridlock Or Shutdowns
- 2025 Buyback Spree Is Top-Heavy As Fewer Firms Repurchase Shares
- S&P 500 Earnings: The Relentless - But Still Measured - Rally In The S&P 500
- Flying In The Dark
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 6-Day Win Streak
- Seasonal Weakness And A Stretch For Risk
- CIO Notebook: U.S. Government Shutdown Not Enough To Derail Momentum
- CDT Insider Sentiment September 2025: All In
- As U.S. Stocks Hit Records, Do Mexican Equities Offer Diversification Opportunities?
- The Truth About Market Impacts Of Government Shutdowns
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MDY stock price today?
SPDR MidCap Trust Series I stock is priced at 590.00 today. It trades within 584.12 - 590.15, yesterday's close was 577.72, and trading volume reached 1170. The live price chart of MDY shows these updates.
Does SPDR MidCap Trust Series I stock pay dividends?
SPDR MidCap Trust Series I is currently valued at 590.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.80% and USD. View the chart live to track MDY movements.
How to buy MDY stock?
You can buy SPDR MidCap Trust Series I shares at the current price of 590.00. Orders are usually placed near 590.00 or 590.30, while 1170 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow MDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDY stock?
Investing in SPDR MidCap Trust Series I involves considering the yearly range 458.89 - 624.11 and current price 590.00. Many compare -0.70% and 12.72% before placing orders at 590.00 or 590.30. Explore the MDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST in the past year was 624.11. Within 458.89 - 624.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 577.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MidCap Trust Series I performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF TRUST (MDY) over the year was 458.89. Comparing it with the current 590.00 and 458.89 - 624.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDY stock split?
SPDR MidCap Trust Series I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 577.72, and 3.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 577.72
- Open
- 585.08
- Bid
- 590.00
- Ask
- 590.30
- Low
- 584.12
- High
- 590.15
- Volume
- 1.170 K
- Daily Change
- 2.13%
- Month Change
- -0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.72%
- Year Change
- 3.80%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev