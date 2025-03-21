Currencies / MCVT
MCVT: Mill City Ventures III Ltd
6.11 USD 0.32 (4.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCVT exchange rate has changed by -4.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.90 and at a high of 6.45.
Follow Mill City Ventures III Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCVT News
- Mill City Ventures to rebrand as SUI Group, change ticker to SUIG
- Mill City Ventures III: The SUI Treasury Investment (NASDAQ:MCVT)
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
Daily Range
5.90 6.45
Year Range
1.13 8.66
- Previous Close
- 6.43
- Open
- 6.23
- Bid
- 6.11
- Ask
- 6.41
- Low
- 5.90
- High
- 6.45
- Volume
- 827
- Daily Change
- -4.98%
- Month Change
- -1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 211.73%
- Year Change
- 118.21%
