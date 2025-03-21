QuotesSections
Currencies / MCVT
MCVT: Mill City Ventures III Ltd

6.11 USD 0.32 (4.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MCVT exchange rate has changed by -4.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.90 and at a high of 6.45.

Follow Mill City Ventures III Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
5.90 6.45
Year Range
1.13 8.66
Previous Close
6.43
Open
6.23
Bid
6.11
Ask
6.41
Low
5.90
High
6.45
Volume
827
Daily Change
-4.98%
Month Change
-1.45%
6 Months Change
211.73%
Year Change
118.21%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev