Currencies / MCRI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MCRI: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc
101.11 USD 0.59 (0.58%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCRI exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.19 and at a high of 102.04.
Follow Monarch Casino & Resort Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCRI News
- Roblox Trades 15% Below Its 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock?
- Is Hengan International Group Co. (HEGIY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Bally's (NYSE:BALY): Deleveraging To Leverage Again
- Can Roblox's Creator Economy Unlock Its Next Phase of Monetization?
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) This Year?
- RBLX Stock Trades at Premium Value: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Hyatt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, System-Wide Hotel RevPAR Up Y/Y
- Wynn Resorts Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind
- Hyatt to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Marriott Stock Up as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, RevPAR Rises Y/Y
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Is Carnival (CCL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Royal Caribbean Booking Momentum Strong in Q2, Demand Resilient
- Norwegian Cruise Stock Up Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss
- Roblox Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?
- Caesars Entertainment Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
- Royal Caribbean Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down
- Roblox Stock Soars 79% in 3 Months: Lock in Gains or Hold Tight?
- Las Vegas Sands' Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
- Mattel Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Craig Sullivan, Monarch Casino director, sells $1.28m in MCRI stock
- Monarch Casino CEO Farahi sells $211k in shares
- Hasbro's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
- Hilton's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Daily Range
100.19 102.04
Year Range
69.99 113.88
- Previous Close
- 101.70
- Open
- 101.35
- Bid
- 101.11
- Ask
- 101.41
- Low
- 100.19
- High
- 102.04
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- -1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.05%
- Year Change
- 29.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%