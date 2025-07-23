QuotesSections
MCRI
MCRI: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

101.11 USD 0.59 (0.58%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MCRI exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.19 and at a high of 102.04.

Follow Monarch Casino & Resort Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
100.19 102.04
Year Range
69.99 113.88
Previous Close
101.70
Open
101.35
Bid
101.11
Ask
101.41
Low
100.19
High
102.04
Volume
104
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
-1.91%
6 Months Change
29.05%
Year Change
29.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%