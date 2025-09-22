Currencies / MCH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MCH: Matthews International Funds Matthews China Active ETF
29.74 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCH exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.67 and at a high of 29.74.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews China Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
29.67 29.74
Year Range
20.09 30.17
- Previous Close
- 29.70
- Open
- 29.67
- Bid
- 29.74
- Ask
- 30.04
- Low
- 29.67
- High
- 29.74
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 5.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.04%
- Year Change
- 16.40%