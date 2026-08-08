- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MADE: iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF
MADE exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.30 and at a high of 38.67.
Follow iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for MADE
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MADE stock price today?
iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock is priced at 38.56 today. It trades within 38.30 - 38.67, yesterday's close was 38.32, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of MADE shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF is currently valued at 38.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MADE movements.
How to buy MADE stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF shares at the current price of 38.56. Orders are usually placed near 38.56 or 38.86, while 37 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow MADE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MADE stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.92 - 39.61 and current price 38.56. Many compare 4.81% and 6.78% before placing orders at 38.56 or 38.86. Explore the MADE price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF in the past year was 39.61. Within 31.92 - 39.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF (MADE) over the year was 31.92. Comparing it with the current 38.56 and 31.92 - 39.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MADE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MADE stock split?
iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.32, and 6.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.32
- Open
- 38.61
- Bid
- 38.56
- Ask
- 38.86
- Low
- 38.30
- High
- 38.67
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 4.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.78%
- Year Change
- 6.02%