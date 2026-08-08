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MADE: iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF

38.56 USD 0.24 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MADE exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.30 and at a high of 38.67.

Follow iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for MADE

BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Experts
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Golden God
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE AND ON MONTHLY OR YEARLY AND CONTINUALLY WHEN NEEDED Golden God uses machine learning.  Trade on XAUUSD 1 HR time frame or other time frames trading the OHLC as the logic.  Set the risk of balance in the inputs, 5% default.  Control the max lots to be taken.  All trades have stops and take profits. This EA actively trades. Trade on a demo and live as this is not based on indicators.    Try it out in real time, it is not like many EA's that use indicators.  This EA
Sentient
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE* Sentient is the next evolution of of scalping and has all the angles covered.  I tested it on XAU/USD.  Optimize on the time frame assets you choose.  I like XAU/USD.   Sentient has more points  and indicators to it to create a cluster signal and there are many inputs to optimize.  You can use the basic ones for the threshold or all of them. Note: There are many steps and points.  Optimizing longer than 1 month, would require much time and power.   Forward optimi
CryptoNet MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
MT4 version of Crypto Net:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78736 UPDATED WITH ADVANCE MONEY MANAGEMENT INPUTS.   NOTE:  OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AD USE. PUT INPUTS TO 50000 min.  and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization. The broker times will be different than what the strategy was built in. Crypto Net is for trading BTCUSD .  It uses genetic evolution to evolve the strategy. This EA trades trend following indicators like ATR . This was built and passed a rang
United States Stock Market Index US500
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. United States Stock Market Index US500 trades the 5 minute charts.  The EA uses RSI and Stochastics  for entries and ATR for exits.  The building period was  From 2021-03-19 to 2022-08-18. Continually optimize the EA to find best settings and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization .  The EA does not use martingale and has a sl and tp on each trade with a fixed lot input.  Try it out in the back test, optimize for settings.  Risk Dis
Gold Pin Bar
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. Gold Pin Bar trade XAU/USD on 1HR charts using moving averages and pin bars.  Pin bars are used to pick higher probable trades that can occur.  The price is pushed up or down forming the pin bar signaling who has control over the price.  Optimize for the best settings for stop loss and take profits and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization. . All order have money management and the EA doesn't use dangerous trading strategies. Rest as
Euro King
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Optimize EA before test and buying. Euro King is for trading EUR/USD on 15 min time frames.  Optimize to find the best stop loss and take profit for your risk management.  This EA does not trade hundreds of times a day.  In the test it traded 100 times in a year.  Try other time frames to see if there optimizations for different results.   The EA uses Bollinger bands, moving averages and RSI for logic in the entry and exits.  Martingales are not used and all trades have a stop loss and a take pr
New Age Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Optimized from 2004 to 2022.  Optimize further after this date, use monthly or yearly.  Experts need optimizing as markets develop new ranges. New Age Bot trades XAU/USD on 5 minute charts. Entry - Bollinger bands  and trend trading reversals is used for entries. Stops - Trailing stops are used with ATR. Money - lots Bollinger band period - 20 MA period - 100 Deviation - 2.0 Symbol for build - XAU/USD Time frame for build - 5 minute charts Risk Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange on margin carri

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MADE stock price today?

iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock is priced at 38.56 today. It trades within 38.30 - 38.67, yesterday's close was 38.32, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of MADE shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF is currently valued at 38.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MADE movements.

How to buy MADE stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF shares at the current price of 38.56. Orders are usually placed near 38.56 or 38.86, while 37 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow MADE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MADE stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.92 - 39.61 and current price 38.56. Many compare 4.81% and 6.78% before placing orders at 38.56 or 38.86. Explore the MADE price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF in the past year was 39.61. Within 31.92 - 39.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF (MADE) over the year was 31.92. Comparing it with the current 38.56 and 31.92 - 39.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MADE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MADE stock split?

iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.32, and 6.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.30 38.67
Year Range
31.92 39.61
Previous Close
38.32
Open
38.61
Bid
38.56
Ask
38.86
Low
38.30
High
38.67
Volume
37
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
4.81%
6 Months Change
6.78%
Year Change
6.02%
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