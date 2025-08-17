Currencies / LZB
LZB: La-Z-Boy Incorporated
33.92 USD 0.04 (0.12%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LZB exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.40 and at a high of 33.99.
Follow La-Z-Boy Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LZB News
Daily Range
33.40 33.99
Year Range
32.02 48.31
- Previous Close
- 33.96
- Open
- 33.85
- Bid
- 33.92
- Ask
- 34.22
- Low
- 33.40
- High
- 33.99
- Volume
- 538
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -7.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.09%
- Year Change
- -20.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%