LZB: La-Z-Boy Incorporated

33.71 USD 0.47 (1.38%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LZB a changé de -1.38% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.68 et à un maximum de 34.23.

Suivez la dynamique La-Z-Boy Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
33.68 34.23
Range Annuel
32.02 48.31
Clôture Précédente
34.18
Ouverture
34.22
Bid
33.71
Ask
34.01
Plus Bas
33.68
Plus Haut
34.23
Volume
563
Changement quotidien
-1.38%
Changement Mensuel
-7.90%
Changement à 6 Mois
-13.63%
Changement Annuel
-21.24%
