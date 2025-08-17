Valute / LZB
LZB: La-Z-Boy Incorporated
33.71 USD 0.47 (1.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LZB ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.68 e ad un massimo di 34.23.
Segui le dinamiche di La-Z-Boy Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LZB News
- La-Z-Boy shareholders elect directors and approve key proposals at annual meeting
- High Tide and LaZBoy have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear Of The Day: LAZBoy (LZB)
- La-Z-Boy: Too Strong Macroeconomic Headwinds (NYSE:LZB)
- La-Z-Boy declares $0.22 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Wayfair stock faces pressure as Raymond James warns of tariff impact
- RH, Wayfair Sell Off On Trump Furniture Tariffs. These Stocks Climb.
- Furniture stocks in focus as tariff probe raises uncertainty for RH, WSM
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th
- La-Z-Boy sees a major problem in the housing market
- The Score: Intel, Home Depot, Meta and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- La-Z-Boy Stock Is Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On? - La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)
- Palantir, Avago lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- La-Z-Boy stock hits 52-week low at $33.07
- La-Z-Boy Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins James Hardie Industries, Alcon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Trips As Nasdaq Falls; Palantir Tests Key Level As Retail Stock Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Target, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday - Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)
- La-Z-Boy (LZB) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates
- La-Z-Boy Q1 Results Disappoint, Stock Tumbles - La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)
- La-Z-Boy Reports 24% Profit Drop in Q1
- La-Z-Boy earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- La-Z-Boy shares tumble 17% after Q1 earnings, revenue miss
- Walmart's view on tariff impacts will move this week's markets
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.68 34.23
Intervallo Annuale
32.02 48.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.18
- Apertura
- 34.22
- Bid
- 33.71
- Ask
- 34.01
- Minimo
- 33.68
- Massimo
- 34.23
- Volume
- 563
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.24%
20 settembre, sabato