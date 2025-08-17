Währungen / LZB
LZB: La-Z-Boy Incorporated
33.95 USD 0.23 (0.67%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LZB hat sich für heute um -0.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die La-Z-Boy Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
33.95 34.23
Jahresspanne
32.02 48.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 34.18
- Eröffnung
- 34.22
- Bid
- 33.95
- Ask
- 34.25
- Tief
- 33.95
- Hoch
- 34.23
- Volumen
- 16
- Tagesänderung
- -0.67%
- Monatsänderung
- -7.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -13.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.68%
