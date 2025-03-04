Currencies / LRE
LRE: Lead Real Estate Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares
2.11 USD 0.04 (1.86%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LRE exchange rate has changed by -1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.00 and at a high of 2.27.
Follow Lead Real Estate Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LRE News
- Lancashire Holdings raises ROE guidance after strong first half
- Grainger appoints Simon Fraser as chair designate
- Goldman shifts toward value in EU insurance, favors PE cheap mid-caps
- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces the Sale of a Planned Hotel, ENT TERRACE TSUKIJI 6 CHOME, Where the Urban Development Project of the Decade in Tokyo is Taking Place
- Berenberg reinstates Lancashire stock with hold, sets £6.70 target
- Beazley’s shares hit record after insurer’s profit beat, limited LA wildfire losses
Daily Range
2.00 2.27
Year Range
1.00 2.97
- Previous Close
- 2.15
- Open
- 2.05
- Bid
- 2.11
- Ask
- 2.41
- Low
- 2.00
- High
- 2.27
- Volume
- 480
- Daily Change
- -1.86%
- Month Change
- 46.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.54%
- Year Change
- 37.01%
