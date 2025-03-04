货币 / LRE
LRE: Lead Real Estate Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares
2.22 USD 0.11 (5.21%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LRE汇率已更改5.21%。当日，交易品种以低点2.07和高点2.40进行交易。
关注Lead Real Estate Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LRE新闻
- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces the Sale of a Planned Hotel, ENT TERRACE TSUKIJI 6 CHOME, Where the Urban Development Project of the Decade in Tokyo is Taking Place
日范围
2.07 2.40
年范围
1.00 2.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.11
- 开盘价
- 2.29
- 卖价
- 2.22
- 买价
- 2.52
- 最低价
- 2.07
- 最高价
- 2.40
- 交易量
- 480
- 日变化
- 5.21%
- 月变化
- 54.17%
- 6个月变化
- 80.49%
- 年变化
- 44.16%
