LNSR: LENSAR Inc
12.35 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNSR exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.26 and at a high of 12.49.
Follow LENSAR Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNSR News
- LENSAR earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- LENSAR Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Alcon Secures First FDA Approval Since Novartis Spin-Off In 2019 - Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- Alcon: A Clear Vision, But Fully Valued (NYSE:ALC)
- Alcon Eyes Surgical Edge With LENSAR Buyout: Details - LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Alcon (NYSE:ALC)
- LENSAR stock surges 23.7% as Q4 revenue beats estimates
Daily Range
12.26 12.49
Year Range
4.20 17.30
- Previous Close
- 12.34
- Open
- 12.37
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- Low
- 12.26
- High
- 12.49
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.66%
- Year Change
- 167.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%