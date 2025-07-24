Currencies / LNKB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LNKB: LINKBANCORP Inc
7.23 USD 0.09 (1.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNKB exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.22 and at a high of 7.31.
Follow LINKBANCORP Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNKB News
- LINKBANCORP Q2 2025 slides: solid performance amid branch-lite strategy execution
- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- LINKBANCORP earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- HARRISBURG - LINKBANCORP reports $7.4 million Q2 profit, declares dividend
- First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
7.22 7.31
Year Range
6.09 7.98
- Previous Close
- 7.32
- Open
- 7.31
- Bid
- 7.23
- Ask
- 7.53
- Low
- 7.22
- High
- 7.31
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- -1.23%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.86%
- Year Change
- 12.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%