LNAI: Lunai Bioworks Inc.
LNAI exchange rate has changed by 2.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.9653 and at a high of 1.1900.
Follow Lunai Bioworks Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LNAI stock price today?
Lunai Bioworks Inc. stock is priced at 1.0600 today. It trades within 0.9653 - 1.1900, yesterday's close was 1.0300, and trading volume reached 719. The live price chart of LNAI shows these updates.
Does Lunai Bioworks Inc. stock pay dividends?
Lunai Bioworks Inc. is currently valued at 1.0600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.61% and USD. View the chart live to track LNAI movements.
How to buy LNAI stock?
You can buy Lunai Bioworks Inc. shares at the current price of 1.0600. Orders are usually placed near 1.0600 or 1.0630, while 719 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow LNAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LNAI stock?
Investing in Lunai Bioworks Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.8100 - 1.5500 and current price 1.0600. Many compare 23.26% and -31.61% before placing orders at 1.0600 or 1.0630. Explore the LNAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lunai Bioworks Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lunai Bioworks Inc. in the past year was 1.5500. Within 0.8100 - 1.5500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.0300 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lunai Bioworks Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Lunai Bioworks Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) over the year was 0.8100. Comparing it with the current 1.0600 and 0.8100 - 1.5500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LNAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LNAI stock split?
Lunai Bioworks Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.0300, and -31.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.0300
- Open
- 1.0700
- Bid
- 1.0600
- Ask
- 1.0630
- Low
- 0.9653
- High
- 1.1900
- Volume
- 719
- Daily Change
- 2.91%
- Month Change
- 23.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -31.61%
- Year Change
- -31.61%