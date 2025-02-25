- Overview
LITP: Sprott Lithium Miners ETF
LITP exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.85 and at a high of 9.30.
Follow Sprott Lithium Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LITP stock price today?
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock is priced at 9.03 today. It trades within 1.23%, yesterday's close was 8.92, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of LITP shows these updates.
Does Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF is currently valued at 9.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.26% and USD. View the chart live to track LITP movements.
How to buy LITP stock?
You can buy Sprott Lithium Miners ETF shares at the current price of 9.03. Orders are usually placed near 9.03 or 9.33, while 71 and -2.90% show market activity. Follow LITP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LITP stock?
Investing in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.63 - 9.30 and current price 9.03. Many compare 10.93% and 51.51% before placing orders at 9.03 or 9.33. Explore the LITP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF in the past year was 9.30. Within 4.63 - 9.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Lithium Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) over the year was 4.63. Comparing it with the current 9.03 and 4.63 - 9.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LITP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LITP stock split?
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.92, and 10.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.92
- Open
- 9.30
- Bid
- 9.03
- Ask
- 9.33
- Low
- 8.85
- High
- 9.30
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 1.23%
- Month Change
- 10.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.51%
- Year Change
- 10.26%
